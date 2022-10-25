Diwali celebrated by IAF’s CDS General Anil Chauhan, troops at LOC and LAC

Diwali was spent with troops in the front areas along the line of control bordering Pakistan and the line of real control bordering China, by the Senior members of the defence establishment, including the chief of the defence staff, army, and air force leaders.

General Anil Chauhan, the Chief of Defence Staff, visited the Rajouri sector of the Line of Control and spoke with troops there. On the Line of Control, Air Force and Army personnel celebrated Diwali with the Chief Air Chief Marshal of the Air Force, VR Chaudhari.

‘Celebrating Diwali this year with the IAF & Indian Army troops deployed at forward areas along the line of control, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, #CAS distributed sweets & conveyed his greetings to the deployed personnel,’ IAF tweeted.

General Manoj Pandy, the head of the Army, spent his day visiting troops deployed in Sikkim, a high-altitude region that borders China. ‘Gen Pande visited forward areas along the Northern Borders in Sikkim and reviewed operational preparedness. He was briefed on the security situation and progress in infrastructure development by the Commanders on the ground,’ Army officials said.