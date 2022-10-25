Employees’ Provident Fund report 11% fall in subscribers

New Delhi: Data released by Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) revealed that the largest retirement body in the country witnessed an 11% fall in subscribers in Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) Scheme in August this year. A total of 986,850 people subscribed to EPF during the month of August. 1,462,145 subscribers joined the Employees’ State Insurance (ESI) Scheme. 65,543 subscribers were added to the National Pension Scheme (NPS) during August.

From September 2017 till August 2022, a total of 5,81,56,630 new subscribers joined the EPF scheme. Since September 2017 till August 2022, 7,22,92,232 new subscribers have joined the ESI scheme., The number of subscribers joined the NPS is 37,85,101 since September 2017.

Also Read: 4 killed, 1 injured in crash between 2 motorcycles

EPFO is the country’s principal organization responsible for providing social security benefits to the organized/semi-organized sector workforce covered under the EPF & MP Act, purview, 1952.