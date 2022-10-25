Gulf country announces guidelines for extension of multiple entry visit visa

Riyadh: Saudi Arabian government has announced guidelines for extension of multiple entry visit visa. The General Directorate of Passports (Jawazat) has announced the guidelines. The authority denied rumours regarding the extension of multiple entry family visit visas without leaving the country.

Jawazat updated that the guidelines for extending the multiple entry family visit visa require compliance with the visa and departure regulations before the period of expiry of the visa. It includes departure from Saudi Arabia after a period of 3 months. In the event of a delay in the departure, fines will be imposed on the violator 3 days after its expiry date.

The single-entry family visit visa can be extended through the host’s account on the Absher platform (individuals/business), 7 days before the expiry of its validity by fulfilling a number of conditions. The visitor must have valid medical insurance in line with the specific conditions of the service to complete the procedure, and the total extension period of the visit visa must not exceed 180 days.