Gulf country introduces new rules for expat employees’ absence from work

Riyadh: Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development in Saudi Arabia has introduced new rules for expat employees’ absence from work. The new law is for regulating worker absences in private sector establishments in the country.

New rules:

After the employer submits a request to terminate the contractual relationship due to the worker’s absence from work, the data of the expatriate worker ceases to be linked to that facility and his status is ‘discontinued from work’ in the ministry’s systems, and the current employer does not bear any fees on the worker.

Within a period of 60 days, the worker has the right to move to another employer or final exit, and after 60 days have passed without the expatriate worker taking one of these two options, the status of the expatriate worker becomes ‘absentee from work’ in the ministry’s systems and related regulations.

The ministry indicated that for expatriate workers who have been reported as absent from work before the date of this update, employers will be allowed to transfer their services to their facilities in the event that their status is ‘absentee’ and the late fees on the worker’s record will be transferred to the new employer with the worker’s consent when transferring services to a new employer.

In the event that the transfer of the service of the expatriate worker is not completed within 15 days from the date of the ministry’s approval of the transfer, the status of the expatriate will remain absent from work.