Gulf country suspends evening classes

Muscat: The education ministry in Oman has suspended evening classes on Tuesday October 25, 2022. The evening classes were suspended due to the partial solar eclipse.

‘Evening schools will be suspended and the study will end in the morning schools after the sixth class. Provided that students will resume their studies on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, due to the partial solar eclipse that the sky of the Sultanate of Oman will witness,’ said the ministry in a statement.

The Oman Astronomical Society previously said that the partial solar eclipse will begin at 14:50 MCT, while the peak of the partial eclipse will reach at 15:57, and will end at 16:58. Therefore, the partial solar eclipse will last approximately 2 hours and 7 minutes.