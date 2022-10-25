IAS official Shah Faesal says ‘Only in India can a Muslim rise to top’

Following the appointment of Rishi Sunak as the first Prime Minister of Indian descent in the UK on Tuesday, IAS officer Shah Faesal made fun of Pakistan. He cited his personal experience as an Indian civil services official and claimed that Muslims enjoy this level of freedom nowhere else on earth.

‘It’s possible only in India that a Muslim youngster from Kashmir can go on to top the Indian Civil Service exam, rise to top echelons of the government, then fall apart with the government and still be rescued and taken back by the same government,’ he tweeted in a thread.

IAS top-ranking Kashmiri in 2009, Shah Faesal, resigned from his position in January 2019 and declared his intention to enter politics. The ‘unabated killings in Kashmir, the marginalisation of Muslims, and the subversion of public institutions’ by the government at the Centre, he claimed, were the reasons for his resignation.

Faesal, who founded the Jammu and Kashmir People’s Movement (JKPM) party after quitting his job as a public official, had previously been imprisoned under the strict Public Safety Act shortly after the former state of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status was revoked.

Prior to that, the doctor-turned-bureaucrat faced criticism for referring to the rise in rapes by dubbing the nation ‘rapistan.’ ‘Rishi Saunak’s appointment might be a surprise for our neighbours where the Constitution bars non-Muslims from top posts in the Government, but Indian democracy has never discriminated ethnic and religious minorities from the rest,’ Faesal tweeted on Tuesday.