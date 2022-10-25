Stock Market: Equity benchmarks slips down

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices edged lower today. As per market experts, the concern over interest hike by US Federal Reserve and Xi Jinping’s return to power in China has influenced investors.

BSE Sensex closed at 59831.66, higher by 524.51 points or 0.88%. NSE Nifty was up 154.50 points or 0.88% at 17730.80. About 2602 shares have advanced, 727 shares declined, and 153 shares remained unchanged in the Indian equity markets. All the sectoral indices ended higher. Indian stock markets were closed on Monday for regular trading and were open for an hour – called the Muhurat Trading session, and will be shut again on Wednesday for Diwali celebrations.

The top gainers in the market were Nestle India, ICICI Bank, HDFC, Larsen and Toubro and SBI. The top losers in the market were HUL, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Life and Adani Enterprises.