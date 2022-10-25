UK PM Rishi Sunak & wife Akshata Murthy have twice the wealth of King Charles III; Report

Rishi Sunak, who took office as the 57th prime minister of the UK on Tuesday, is 42 years old, making him younger than all of his predecessors save William Pitt the Younger, and wealthier than King Charles III. Sunak will be the first Hindu Prime Minister and the first person of colour to ever serve as leader of the UK. He was born in Southampton in 1980 to Indian parents who had immigrated to the country from east Africa. His mother owned a pharmacy, while his father worked as a medical practitioner.

Sunak, the oldest of three children, received his education at Winchester College, a premium boarding school that charges 43,335 pounds a year to attend. He served as head boy and has recently donated many times to the school. Later, Sunak attended the University of Oxford to study politics, philosophy, and economics. He received a degree in first class. The Guardian stated that he later earned an MBA at Stanford University, where he also met Akshata Murty, the woman who would become his wife.

Murthy, 42, is the daughter of NR Narayana Murthy, an Indian millionaire who established the software giant Infosys and is frequently referred to as the Bill Gates of India. His daughter reportedly owns a 0.91 percent share in the business, which is equal to around 700 million pounds. In 2009, the pair wed in a two-day ceremony in her hometown of Bengaluru that had 1,000 guests in attendance. Krishna and Anoushka, their daughters, are the parents.

It was discovered in April of this year that Murthy was a non-domiciled UK resident, which meant she was exempt from UK taxes on her foreign income in exchange for paying a 30,000-pound yearly fee. Without that non-dom status, she could have been liable for more than 20 million pounds of UK taxes on these windfalls, it was reported.

Following a public outcry, her spokesman declared that she will begin paying UK taxes on her foreign income in order to release political pressure on her husband, according to The Guardian. Even so, King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, are thought to have a combined fortune of between 300 and 350 million and 730 million pounds, respectively. According to The Guardian, they are the owners of four houses worth more than 15 million pounds that are spread out throughout the globe.