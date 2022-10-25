Weinstein sex assault trial opening arguments to start

Five alleged victims were expected to testify during the two-month trial of notorious Hollywood film mogul Harvey Weinstein, which was set to start with opening arguments on Monday.

The producer of ‘Pulp Fiction,’ who is 70 years old, was found guilty of several sex crimes in New York and is currently serving a 23-year sentence in prison.

He now faces an additional 11 accusations, including sexual battery by restraint, forcible rape and forcible oral copulation against women in Beverly Hills and Los Angeles hotels between 2004 and 2013.

Weinstein, who has pleaded not guilty to all charges, may receive a term of up to an additional 100 years in prison if found guilty.

The task of selecting a jury got underway on October 10, with Judge Lisa Lench overseeing proceedings.

In October 2017, several allegations of Weinstein’s sexual assault and harassment erupted, and his conviction in New York in 2020 served as a turning point for the #MeToo movement.

He unsuccessfully sought to have that sex crimes conviction reversed in June. Additionally, he is facing a separate prosecution from British prosecutors for the indecent assault of a lady in London in 1996.

Nearly 90 women have accused Weinstein of harassment or assault, including Salma Hayek, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Angelina Jolie.