With a Tamil film, Dhoni Entertainment enters the mainstream of filmmaking.

By announcing the release of its first Tamil-language feature film, Dhoni Entertainment (DEPL), a production company supported by cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Singh Dhoni, has entered the mainstream film industry.

The entertainment business, which was established in 2019, claimed to have started the various stages of developing entertainment content in popular languages. The company also produced the documentary ‘Roar of the Lion,’ a dramatised documentary about the Indian Premier League (IPL) team Chennai Super Kings (CSK), which made a comeback in the 2018 IPL after serving a two-year suspension. The company also acquired the rights to a mythological sci-fi book.

Tamil Nadu is home to a sizable fan base for MS Dhoni, the current captain of CSK and the former captain of the Indian cricket team.

According to a press release from DEPL, Dhoni and the people of Tamil Nadu have an amazing affinity.

‘Dhoni Entertainment will produce its first film in Tamil, a family entertainer conceptualised by Sakshi Singh Dhoni, MD of Dhoni Entertainment, further strengthening this extra-special partnership.’

The project, which will soon get underway, will be directed by Ramesh Thamilmani, who wrote the graphic novel ‘Atharva- The Origin,’ which starred MS Dhoni as a superhero.

Ramesh Thamilmani was described in the release as saying, ‘The concept was unique and had all the potential to be a pleasant family movie.’