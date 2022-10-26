At four more stations, Central Railway to start ‘restaurant on wheels’

Following an enormous success, Central Railway plans to open four additional eateries on wheels at the stations of Akurdi, Chinchwad, Miraj, and Baramati.

Under the non-fare revenue scheme, Central Railway built a ‘restaurant on wheels’ at the CSMT Nagpur and Mumbai Stations. The Central Railway chose to open restaurants on wheels at four additional stops in response to the project’s success. In Central Railway, it has also identified seven additional areas to build up similar projects.

A restaurant on wheels is a renovated coach mounted on rails that serves as a fine dining establishment delivering a distinctive eating experience for more than 40 diners at a time. Diners may enjoy the experience of dining in a setting with a rail-themed motif thanks to the way the restaurant’s interior has been designed. With over 1,25,000 visitors each to the restaurants in CSMT and Nagpur and 1,50,000 visitors to the one in Nagpur, guests have loved the locations and have enjoyed dining at the restaurants since they opened.

The Central Railway has identified seven other locations, including Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Kalyan, Lonavala, Neral, Igatpuri, Dadar, and Matheran, and is currently working to open eateries on wheels at four stations: Akudi, Chinchwad, Miraj, and Baramati.

This restaurant-on-wheels concept is an example of how innovative ideas for revenue generating can be combined with passenger-friendly initiatives.