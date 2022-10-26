By 2050, more than two billion children would experience frequent and extended heat waves, says UNICEF

The United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) stated in a recent assessment that in the upcoming 28 years, heat waves brought on by climate change will become an inescapable risk and will likely affect almost every child on the planet. It is said to affect at least 500 million young people nowadays.

Over two billion children will be subjected to ‘more frequent, longer lasting, and more intense’ heatwaves by 2050, according to a report titled ‘The coldest year of the rest of their lives’ that was issued on Tuesday. Additionally, it emphasises that small children are more at risk than adults are during an intense heat event.

At least 559 million children will experience four to five severe heat waves annually, according to UNICEF, but even if we manage to maintain the temperature 1.7 degrees Celsius over pre-industrial levels by 2050, this figure is predicted to rise to more than two billion children. Under addition, they have said that a young individual is less able to control their body temperature in such circumstances.

This inability also makes them more vulnerable to health issues including, chronic respiratory conditions, asthma, and cardiovascular diseases said the report. Furthermore, intense heat can lead to drought which would also hinder access to clean drinking water and lead to food insecurity and consequently stunt development in children and force families to migrate.