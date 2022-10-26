Chhath Puja 2022: Indian Railways announces 2 pairs of special trains

New Delhi: The Northeast Frontier Railway Zone of the Indian Railways has decided to operate 2 pairs of special trains to clear the extra rush of passengers during the Chhath Puja. The decision was taken as Bihar government requested the Union Railway Ministry to run more special trains to the state.

The 2 special trains will run on Dibrugarh-Gorakhpur and New Jalpaiguri-Gorakhpur routes. Both trains will consist of 20 coaches.

One of the special trains will leave Dibrugarh at 7.25 pm on October 27 and reach Gorakhpur on October 29 morning. In the return direction, The train will commence its journey from Gorakhpur at 7:50 hours on November 1 and reach Assam’s Dibrugarh at 20:50 hours the next day.

The other special train will run for one trip leaving Gorakhpur at 5 pm on October 29 to reach West Bengal’s New Jalpaiguri the next morning. In the return direction, the train will leave New Jalpaiguri at 2 pm on October 31, and reach Gorakhpur the next day morning.