‘Citizenship document, single environment act and more’; 60-point action plan of PM Modi

Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s review meeting with secretaries of various ministries and departments on Monday, the Centre prepared a 60-point action plan that calls for linking birth certificates to citizenship, drafting a single environmental Act that incorporates all other laws in the field, promoting a ‘family databased design,’ and promoting jobs while negotiating trade agreements, according to The Indian Express. Indian citizenship cannot be verified. The action plan paper that The Indian Express was able to get states that citizenship ‘may be connected to a birth certificate through technology and mainstreamed’.

Senior government officials claimed that all secretaries have received the ‘actionable suggestions’. On September 20, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba sent separate letters to the secretaries requesting that they ‘take prompt action’ and ensure the ‘time-bound implementation’ of the Prime Minister’s directives. Utilizing IT and technology for governance, enhancing the business climate, and modernising the public services are the three main goals of the Centre’s 60-point action plan.

The plan for attracting business includes a number of action points, such as eliminating some permissions, lowering the cost of starting a business in specific industries, automatic notification of clearances, single-point access to all government services, incentives for states to acquire land and clear forests on time, and a comprehensive Environment Management Act that combines all applicable laws. The prime minister also requested that departments and ministries draw on prior successes in developing the action plan.

A few days ago, PM Modi presided over a meeting with his council of ministers known as ‘Chintan Shivir,’ which was attended by the secretaries of all departments and ministries. The government has been implementing numerous efforts to rehabilitate the situation in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, which has wreaked havoc on lives and the economy. These measures include actions to spur economic growth. To prepare for the upcoming elections in seven states in 2019, Modi reorganised his Cabinet in July. From among these, the BJP is in charge in six of them, including Uttar Pradesh.