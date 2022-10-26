Fire breaks out at chemical company in Palghar, Maharashtra, 3 people dead, 12 injured

A chemical company fire in Palghar, Maharashtra, claimed the lives of at least three people and injured another 12. In the Boisar MIDC area of the Palghar district, a fire started in a chemical company as a result of a boiler explosion.

‘Fire broke out in a chemical company due to a boiler explosion in the Boisar MIDC area of Palghar district. Fire personnel have reached the spot and the dousing operation has started. Several people feared trapped,’ ANI news agency cited Boisar Fire Brigade as making the statement.

More information is awaited.