Indian Railways increases platform ticket price at these stations: Full list

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has increased the price of platform tickets at select railways stations in Uttar Pradesh. The price is hiked from Rs 30 to Rs 50. The decision was taken to avoid overcrowding at railway stations during the Chhath Puja.

The new rates will be applicable till November 6. After this, platform tickets will be available at the railway stations at the old rate.

Full list of railway stations where platform ticket price is hiked:

Lucknow

Varanasi

Barabanki

Ayodhya Cantt

Ayodhya

Akbarpur

Jaunpur

Sultanpur

Raebareli

Bhadohi

Pratapgarh

Unnao