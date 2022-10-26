Manish Sisodia asks explanation from officer who supported ending ‘Dilli Ki Yogshala’ programme

Manish Sisodia, the deputy chief minister of Delhi, has asked the secretary of the directorate of training and technical education (TTE) for explanation about claims that he favoured ending the ‘Dilli Ki Yogshala’ programme.

Last year, the Delhi government introduced the ‘Dilli Ki Yogshala’ initiative to offer free yoga instructors to Delhi citizens. Currently, 590 yoga courses are offered daily around Delhi to more than 17,000 participants.

The TTE secretary, according to Sisodia, is mistakenly and forcibly attempting to halt the ‘Dilli ki Yogshala’ Program and undermining the efforts of the Delhi government to offer yoga courses for the benefit of thousands of Delhi citizens.

In a note on Tuesday, Sisodia stated that he had learned that the programme would be terminated on the ‘insistence’ of the officer at a meeting of the Delhi Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research University (DPSRU) Board of Governors on September 30.

He said that the Delhi Assembly had approved funding for DPSRU to start the Centre for Meditation and Yoga Sciences (CMYS), which will teach yoga instructors through diploma and certification programmes.

‘Even the prime minister promotes the adoption of yoga by way of organising promotional events on International Day of Yoga,’ he added.