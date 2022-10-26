Photo of ‘terrifying’ ant’s face wins photography award!

Users on social media have been alarmed by an image of an ant that has been greatly magnified and appears to be of monster size. The photograph was one of many visually arresting ones from Nikon’s 2022 Photomicrography Competition. The competition honours the top images captured using microscopes.

The photograph taken by Dr. Eugenijus Kavaliauskas demonstrates how the ant, a tiny creature, can cause fear when magnified five times under a microscope. The insect had violet eyes and golden fangs when it was photographed, and it appeared to be wearing a nasty expression. A Twitter user said, ‘The ant’s face is giving me nightmares’.

This hellish-looking thing is real, and you've actually seen it before: This is what an ant looks like up close. This shot by photographer Eugenijus Kavaliauskas was magnified five times under a microscope. ?: Eugenijus Kavaliauskas/Nikon Small World pic.twitter.com/aNCTO2mbg2 — WIRED (@WIRED) October 20, 2022

The image was regarded as both fascinating and disturbing in another comment. An additional user commented, ‘Nikon’s 2022 Photomicrography Competition produced some fairly spectacular photos, but this one stood out for obvious reasons’. The ant picture was indeed remarkable, but it did not win. The winning image was of the developing hand of a Madagascar gecko.

This ant’s face is giving me nightmares. It’s a magnified view of an ant's face which was honored as an image of distinction in Nikon's 2022 Small World photo contest. Source: Eugenijus Kavaliauskas/Nikon Small World pic.twitter.com/BgGnQJ7a9N — Natasha Tynes ???? (@NatashaTynes) October 19, 2022

The Nikon Small World Competition was established in 1975 to honour images captured with a light microscope. Since then, photomicrographers from several scientific fields have used the competition as a premier platform. Anyone is welcome to enter the competition, which has a history of recognising both amateur and professional photographers.