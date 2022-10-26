Sidhu Mose Wala’s close aide Afsana Khan questioned by NIA

Afsana Khan, a Punjabi singer and close friend of Sidhu Moose Wala, was called in for questioning by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) as part of an investigation into gangster-terror syndicates.

A senior official revealed that the well-known Punjabi singer was questioned by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) at the counterterrorism task force’s headquarters in Delhi.

Khan was allegedly going to be questioned about her ties to the Bambiha gang, which is the Bishnoi gang’s fiercest rival and is suspected of organizing the murder of Moose Wala.

It is claimed that the rival gang plotted Moose Wala’s murder because they thought he was connected with the Bambiha gang. At least twice, the NIA carried out extensive raids to find the criminal gangster network.