Triumph Motorcycles launch 8 new limited-edition bikes in India: Price and features

Mumbai: UK-owned motorcycle manufacturer, Triumph launched 8 new limited-edition bikes in Indian markets. These limited-edition bikes named as Chrome Edition will be available for only one year. The Chrome Edition models will reach dealerships across the world from late 2022 or early 2023.

Triumph Rocket 3 R Chrome Edition carries a chrome fuel tank with Jet Black accent. It is priced at Rs 20.80 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. Triumph Rocket 3 GT Chrome Edition is priced at Rs 21.40 lakh (ex-showroom) in the Indian market.

Also Read; Commodity Market: Gold price surge marginally

Triumph Bonneville T120 Chrome Edition has chrome tank albeit with heritage-inspired Meriden Blue painted accents. The bike comes at a price of Rs 11.89 lakh (ex-showroom) in the country. Triumph Bonneville Bobber Chrome Edition is equipped with a chrome fuel tank. It is priced at Rs 12.85 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster Chrome Edition is priced at . Rs 12.85 lakh (ex-showroom).

Triumph Bonneville T100 Chrome Edition has been launched at Rs 10.04 lakh (ex-showroom). It is offered with a Cobalt Blue fuel tank with Chrome Edition metal stripe. Triumph Scrambler 900 Chrome Edition is introduced in a Brooklands Green color with tank stripes in Classic Jet Black. It is priced at Rs 9.94 lakh (ex-showroom). Triumph Speed Twin 900 Chrome Edition is launched in a Red Hopper color scheme. It can be availed at a price of Rs 8.84 lakh (ex-showroom).