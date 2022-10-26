US: San Francisco Bay Area earthquake of 5.1 magnitude; further tremors anticipated

The San Francisco Bay Area had its biggest earthquake in eight years, with a 5.1 magnitude.

The tremor was so intense that it shook buildings and frightened people. There were no reports of harm or injuries, though.

The tremors were reportedly felt on Tuesday at 11.42 a.m. (local time) about 12 miles (19 km) east of San Jose, which is roughly 40 miles (64 km) southeast of downtown San Francisco.

About 5 minutes after the original earthquake, a 3.1 aftershock occurred, according to USGS.

According to reports, the earthquake took place along the Calaveras Fault zone, one of the eight significant Bay Area faults and a branch of the San Andreas fault line.

Dr. Lucy Jones, a seismologist at the Center for Science and Society and a research associate at Caltech’s Seismological Laboratory, warned that aftershocks as powerful as a 4.0 earthquake are likely to occur on the Calaveras Fault within the next 24 hours in an interview with ABC News.

Since the 2014 Napa earthquake, which was reported at 6.0 magnitude, the 5.1 magnitude earthquake was the greatest earthquake to hit the Bay Area, according to Jones.