Commodity market: Gold price edge higher for second day in a row

Mumbai: Price of gold surged marginally for second day in a row in Kerala. Price of sovereign gold edged higher by Rs 80 per 8 gram. Yesterday, yellow metal gained by Rs 120 per 8 gram. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 37,680 per 8 gram.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading at Rs 50,700 per 10 gram, up by 0.03% or Rs 13. Silver futures remained unchanged at Rs 58,164 per kg.

Also Read; Indian Railways resumes Neral-Matheran mini train service: Details

In the international market, spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,669.16 per ounce. US gold futures were up 0.3% at $1,673.30. Among other precious metals, silver remained firm at $19.61 per ounce, platinum rose 0.1% to $952.62 and palladium gained 0.8% to $1,979.30.