Following backlash, Taylor Swift takes off the ‘fat’ remark from the Anti-Hero music video.

After her eagerly awaited album was released, singer Taylor Swift found herself in the centre of some controversy. Following the usage of the word ‘fat’ in her music video for Anti-Hero, the country-turned-pop singer who recently released her 10th studio album, Midnights, was charged with fatphobia.

The Midnights album’s lead single, Anti-Hero, was written and directed by the 32-year-old vocalist herself. Taylor can be seen on the bathroom scale in one of the music video’s scenes. The dial turns to the word ‘Fat’ when she presses the button.

While the scale scene drew criticism online for encouraging ‘fatphobia,’ the shot represents a general idea about how people have self-loathing thoughts at midnight. In response to the criticism, Variety.in verified that the song’s creators have changed it and taken the word ‘fat’ out of the music video.

The Midnights album was hinted to earlier this year by a sign outlining the 13 songs that Taylor Swift wrote in the wee hours of the night and spread throughout her life. ‘Surprise! I think of Midnights as a complete concept album, with those 13 songs forming a full picture of the intensities of that mystifying, mad hour,’ she wrote in an Instagram post. ‘However! There were other songs we wrote on our journey to find that magic 13. I’m calling them 3am tracks. Lately I’ve been loving the feeling of sharing more of our creative process with you, like we do with From The Vault tracks.’

The album’s second song video, Bejeweled, which stars Oscar-winning actress Laura Dern, the HAIM sisters, music producer Jack Antonoff, cosmetics legend Pat Mcgrath, and burlesque dancer Dita Von Teese, was just made public by the artist.