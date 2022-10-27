Gujarat to have another large project with Tata and Airbus

Defense Secretary Ajay Kumar announced today that a manufacturing facility for the Airbus C295 transport aircraft will be built in Vadodara, Gujarat.

‘Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the foundation-laying ceremony for the building of the facility on October 30,’ said the officials.

‘The C-295 aircraft will be produced outside of Europe for the first time,’ said Kumar.

In September of last year, India and Airbus Defence and Space agreed to a nearly Rs 21,000 crore deal for the purchase of 56 C-295 transport aircraft to replace the IAF’s outdated Avro-748 aircraft. In this initiative, a commercial company will produce military aircraft for the first time ever in India.

Airbus must deliver the first 16 aircraft in ‘fly-away’ condition from its final assembly plant in Seville, Spain, in accordance with the contract, within four years. The remaining 40 aircraft will be produced and put together by the two firms’ industrial partner Tata Advanced Systems (TASL).

The ambitious initiative received regulatory certification last week from the Directorate General of Aeronautical Quality Assurance (DGAQA).