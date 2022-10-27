Gulf country lifts pre-arrival Covid test for entry

Doha: Ministry of Health in Qatar has lifted the pre-arrival Covid-19 tests for visitors for entering the country. The decision was taken considering the FIFA World Cup. The mega football event will being in Qatar on November 20. The new rule will come to effect from November 1.

As per the revised guidelines, Qatari citizens and residents will also no longer need to take a PCR or rapid antigen test within 24 hours of returning from abroad. The new measures cover all visitors arriving from November 1, when Qatar will be closed to anyone without a Hayya card. Hayya card is the mandatory document given to ticket holders and their guests, players, media, staff and officials. It is mandatory for individuals to present the health status of the Ehteraz application when entering healthcare facilities in Qatar.