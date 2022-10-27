In Koraput, Odisha, a train pulls away from the platform, leaving the guard and ticket checker behind.

A strange situation forced TTE and the guard to walk a fair distance to catch up to the train as it left the platform of Koraput station in Odisha, leaving them behind and confused. A walkie-talkie alerted the loco pilot, who stopped the train at a distance.

A Kirandul-Visakhapatnam train passenger reportedly complained about dirt in one of the coaches. Following that, while the train was stopped at the station, members of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) had a conversation with the passenger.

When the train departed the station, the TTE and the goods guard had already exited and were conversing with one another.

The abrupt movement of the train astonished the railroad workers, who were then left in its wake.

To warn the pilot, the TTE even waved his hands in his direction. With the aid of his walkie-talkie, the guard then alerted the loco pilot, causing the train to stop some distance away.

Eventually, to make it to the train, both the TTE and the guard had to sprint a short distance.