India plans to build a ‘new airfield’ in eastern Ladakh as China expands its infrastructure!

India is about to start building a new airfield at Nyoma in a move that is being seen as a counter to Chinese infrastructure development operations in eastern Ladakh. Top defence sources informed India Today that the airstrip, which is less than 50 kilometres from the Chinese border, will be able to operate fighter and large transport aircraft in the region once it has been upgraded.

‘The airfield that the Border Roads Organization will be building for the service will allow the Indian Air Force to respond rapidly’, according to reports. Since Chinese invasion began in 2020, the Nyoma Advanced Landing Ground (ALG) has been busy with buzzing helicopters and aircraft. It is strategically significant since it is the airbase in eastern Ladakh that is most close to the Line of Actual Control (LAC) between India and China. The airbase makes it possible to transfer people and supplies around the area quickly.

