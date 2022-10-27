Indian Railways resumes Neral-Matheran mini train service: Details

New Delhi: The Central Railway Zone of the Indian Railways resumed the mini train service connecting Neral with Matheran. The new mini train will have Vistadome Coach. Matheran is a small hill station located 100 km from Mumbai. Neral is located at the base of the Matheran hill. The mini train is one of the most popular tourist attraction.

The Central Railway will operate daily 2 DOWN services between Neral-Matheran and two UP services between Matheran-Neral. The 20 km narrow gauge rail line to Matheran was shut after it suffered heavy damage during Monsoon in August 2019.

First service from Neral will depart at 8.50 am and reach Matheran at 11.30 am, while the second service will depart at 2.20 pm and reach Matheran at 5 pm. The first service from Matheran will depart at 2.45 pm and reach Neral at 5.30 pm, while the second service from Matheran will depart at 4.20 pm and reach Neral at 7 pm. 6 daily services between Aman Lodge (situated at Matheran’s entry point) and Matheran station will also continue.

A rejuvenating experience with the tranquillity of nature! Neral-Matheran Toy Train in Maharashtra has resumed its services post infra upgradation in the section. pic.twitter.com/irpeQR1Zuw — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) October 26, 2022

Neral – Matheran Down Trains:

1. 52103 Neral Dep. 08.50 hrs Matheran Arr. 11.30 hrs (Daily)

2. 52105 Neral Dep. 14.20 hrs Matheran Arr. 17.00 hrs (Daily)

Matheran – Neral Up Trains:

1. 52104 Matheran Dep. 14.45 hrs Neral Arr. 17.30 hrs (Daily)

2. 52106 Matheran Dep. 16.20 hrs Neral Arr. 19.00 hrs

52103/52104 will run with 3 second class, 1 Vistadome coach and 2 second class cum luggage vans.

52105/52106 will run with 3 second class, 1 first class coach and 2 second class cum luggage vans.

Making this scenic journey even more memorable! Great news for local tourism… https://t.co/pHye7irkWr — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 26, 2022

Aman Lodge – Matheran shuttle services (Daily):

1. 52153 Aman Lodge Dep. 08.45 hrs Matheran Arr. 09.03 hrs

2. 52155 Aman Lodge Dep. 10.45 hrs Matheran Arr. 11.03 hrs

3. 52157 Aman Lodge Dep. 12.00 hrs Matheran Arr. 12.18 hrs

4. 52159 Aman Lodge Dep. 14.05 hrs Matheran Arr. 14.23 hrs

5. 52161 Aman Lodge Dep. 15.40 hrs Matheran Arr. 15.58 hrs

6. 52163 Aman Lodge Dep. 17.45 hrs Matheran Arr. 18.03 hrs

Matheran – Aman Lodge shuttle services (Daily):

1. 52154 Matheran Dep. 08.20 hrs Aman Lodge Arr. 08.38 hrs

2. 52156 Matheran Dep. 10.20 hrs Aman Lodge Arr. 10.38 hrs

3. 52158 Matheran Dep. 11.35 hrs Aman Lodge Arr. 11.53 hrs

4. 52160 Matheran Dep. 13.40 hrs Aman Lodge Arr. 13.58 hrs

5. 52162 Matheran Dep. 15.15 hrs Aman Lodge Arr. 15.33 hrs

6. 52164 Matheran Dep. 17.20 hrs Aman Lodge Arr. 17.38 hrs

All shuttle services will run with 3 second class, 1 first class coach and 2 second class cum luggage vans.