Indian Railways to operate 2 special trains connecting these states

New Delhi: The North Eastern Frontier Railway Zone of the Indian Railways has decided to operate 2 pairs of special trains. These special trains will operate on the Dibrugarh-Gorakhpur and New Jalpaiguri-Gorakhpur routes.

Also Read: Gulf country announces visa-free entry

The special train will leave Gorakhpur at 7:50 am on November 1 and arrive in Dibrugarh, Assam, at 20:50 the same day. The other special train will operate for a single journey, leaving Gorakhpur at 5 p.m. on October 29. It will arrive in New Jalpaiguri, West Bengal, the following morning. On October 31, at 2:00 pm, the train will depart from New Jalpaiguri and will arrive in Gorakhpur the following morning.