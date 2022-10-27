‘Japan is special’: Ram Charan drops glimpses of RRR promotion with SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR

New Delhi: Ram Charan, on Wednesday, dropped pictures from Japan trip featuring SS Rajamouli and Jr NTR along with a long note. Taking to his Instagram handle, the ‘Zanjeer’ actor treated fans with a glimpse of ‘RRR’ promotions in Japan.

In the first picture, Ram Charan was seen posing with the ‘Baahubali: The Beginning’ director Rajamouli around a scenic backdrop. All smiles as the RRR team smiles for the camera. The picture features Ram Charan and Jr NTR. Sharing the pictures, he wrote, ‘Missed being home for Diwali, but how could I miss a once-in-a-lifetime chance of experiencing love for RRR from the Japanese audiences’.

‘Japan is special – The people, the culture, the love & respect they have fr everyone is unmatched. This is just the beginning…Love you soo much @ssrajamouli Garu fr this experience. Spending quality time together again with brother @jrntr was soo much fun..Thanks to our distributor KeizoKabata. Big shout out to @sskarthikeya and team!!, the 37-year-old actor added.

Helmed by SS Rajamouli, RRR is a fictional story based on the lives of two Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Ram Charan and Jr NTR played lead roles, respectively. The film collected over Rs 1,200 crore worldwide. Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn also starred in the blockbuster.

Recently, ‘RRR’ fans were disappointed as SS Rajamouli’s directorial was not selected as India’s official entry for Oscars 2023. But the makers have applied to The Academy For the Oscars in main categories. RRR team has asked for consideration in categories including– Best Picture (DVV Danayya), Best Director (SS Rajamouli), Best Actor (Jr NTR and Ram Charan), Best Supporting Actor (Ajay Devgn), Best Supporting Actress (Alia Bhatt) and more. Recently, the RRR team went to Japan to promote the blockbuster film.