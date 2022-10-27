Mumbai godown fire destroys 6 cars and 7 bikes; firecrackers suspected

On Wednesday, October 26, a large fire broke out in a godown in Mumbai’s Girgaon, destroying at least 14 vehicles, including six cars and seven bikes. The vehicles were parked in front of the godown. Before anyone could put out the fire the vehicles caught fire. Six cars, seven bikes, scooters, and an autorickshaw were among the fleet of vehicles.

Locals claim that the fire brigade’s vehicles were delayed due to the location’s constrained access because of this. However, with the help of five fire trucks, the fire was put out. No one was reported injured in the fire. The cause of the incident is being looked into despite the warehouse being closed for several years.

Reportedly, firecrackers can also be the cause of fire.