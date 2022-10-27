Private sector bank launches festive offers on fixed deposits

Mumbai: Leading private sector bank in the country, IDBI launched ‘Amrit Mahotsav Fixed Deposit’ scheme. The new FD of 555 days will get an interest rate of 6.90%. IDBI provides a 6.40% interest rate on the ‘Amrit Mahotsav FD’ programme to the general public and a 6.90% interest rate to senior citizens.

The private lender has also raised its interest rate offerings on term deposits across a range of maturity periods. The interest rate on a 1-year deposit has climbed to 6.75%. 2-year fixed deposit will attract 6.85% interest rate. This special limited-time offer will runs through the end of December 2022.