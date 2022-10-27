Sixth accused in car explosion case detained by Coimbatore police

On Thursday morning, Coimbatore Police arrested a sixth suspect in connection with the car bomb investigation. Afzar, a relative of Mubeen who died in the explosion of the car bomb, has been identified as the man who was arrested. Earlier, police officers had seized his laptop as part of their investigation.

On Sunday morning in Coimbatore, a car crashed due to an LPG cylinder burst. Prior to some shocking revelations from state DGP Sylendra Babu, it was initially thought to be an accident.

‘We found nails and marble balls in the blast area. Upon searching his home, chemicals used for low intense explosions like Potassium nitrate, Aluminium powder, charcoal and Sulphur which can be used for making country bombs were seized,’ said the DGP.

In the beginning, five people were arrested in relation to the Sunday car bomb in Coimbatore. Mohammed Dalqa, Mohammed Azharuddin, Muhammad Riyaz, Firoz Ismail, and Muhammad Nawaz Ismail were identified as the culprits.

A few of them were seen on the CCTV outside Mubeen’s home carrying a large object. According to Coimbatore Commissioner Balakrishnan, Riyaz, Nawaz, and Firoz assisted Mubin with carrying the explosives and helped with the car. He added, ‘Upon investigation, it was discovered that a few of them had gone to Kerala. The NIA also questioned a few of them in 2019.’