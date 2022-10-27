Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end higher

Mumbai: Domestic benchmark indices ended higher today. BSE Sensex settled at 59,756.84, higher by 212.88 points or 0.36%. NSE Nifty ended at 17,737, up 80.70 points or 0.46% . About 1770 shares have advanced, 1548 shares declined, and 125 shares remained unchanged in the equity market.

Also Read: French Open Badminton: India’s Kidambi Srikanth, Sameer Verma and HS Prannoy enter second round

The top gainers in the market were JSW Steel, Hindalco Industries, Tata Steel, Adani Ports and Power Grid Corporation. The top losers in the market were Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Asian Paints, Bajaj Auto and Nestle India.