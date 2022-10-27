UP’s 10 smart cities must be completed by June 2023: Yogi government

The Yogi Adityanath government has given itself until June 2023 to finish developing Uttar Pradesh’s ten smart cities. If the Central Government-approved projects are not finished on time, an explanation will be requested from the individuals in charge of those projects.

The Divisional Commissioners have been ordered to assess the projects regularly and to complete them as soon as possible. The development of 100 cities around the nation as smart cities was approved by the national government. Ten of them—Lucknow, Varanasi, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Agra, Bareilly, Jhansi, Saharanpur, Aligarh, and Moradabad—are in the state of Uttar Pradesh. In these cities, a total of 259 projects with a total budget of Rs. 5,753 crore have been sanctioned.

61 projects at a total of Rs. 4,229 crore are now under development. Officials from the central government recently reviewed the status of the ongoing construction projects in UP. It was instructed to speed up the works after concerns over their slow progress were expressed.

The works must be finished by June 2023, according to the central government. Following that, the central government will stop financing the smart city project. After that, the state government will be responsible for paying for it on its own.

Based on this, Amrit Abhijat, the principal secretary for urban development, wrote a letter to the divisional commissioners of the cities participating in the Smart City Project.