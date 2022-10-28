AAP leader gets death threats from godmen, writes to President, Union Home Minister

In a letter to President Droupadi Murmu, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and the Delhi Police, former Delhi minister Rajendra Pal Gautam claims that he has been receiving death threats.

‘I have been getting death threats from self-styled godmen. After taking cognizance of the threats, I lodged a complaint with the President, Union Home Minister and the Delhi Police. Darr ke aagey jeet hain. Jai Bheem,’ Gautam said.

After sparking a significant controversy over his attendance at a religious conversion event where Hindu deities were openly criticised, the AAP leader was forced to resign earlier this month.

On October 5, around 10,000 people had gathered in Delhi’s Ambedkar Bhavan to become Buddhists. According to reports, Rajendra Pal Gautam swore off worshipping Hindu gods.

The BJP launched a brutal assault on the AAP, calling the gathering a ‘breaking India project,’ as soon as the event’s video started making its way across social media. Even Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s resignation was requested by the saffron party, who said that Kejriwal is the ‘mastermind’ and Gautam is simply a pawn.

Gautam expressed regret and stated that he is ‘deeply religious’ and ‘would not even dream of disrespecting any deity through any action or word of mine’ before resigning from his position. Kejriwal was ‘extremely displeased,’ according to AAP sources, with Gautam, his previous social welfare minister.