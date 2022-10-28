At the ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ international premiere, Chadwick Boseman was honoured

The cast and crew of ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ had a tearful evening. The eagerly awaited movie had its Hollywood debut on Wednesday night. The whole cast of the movie got together to honour the late Chadwick Boseman.

Following the passing of Boseman’s King T’Challa, the Wakandans, particularly Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Princess Shuri (Letitia Wright), War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o), Okoye (Danai Gurira), and M’Baku (Winston Duke), are in mourning and trying to figure out how to keep their kingdom going.

As T`Challa`s death plays a major role in the story of ‘Wakanda Forever,’ Boseman`s absence during the evening`s premiere cast a shadow over the celebration. Amid great speculation that Shuri will assume T`Challa`s mantle of the Black Panther in ‘Wakanda Forever,’ Wright shared her feelings about creating a sequel without Boseman on the carpet.

‘I`m bracing,’ Wright told the press. ‘I’ve seen some members of Chad’s team. When we lock eyes, we know how this feels. We have to take a step away. I see my aunt locking eyes with me, she`s very proud. I have to take a step away. It`s emotional. We’re trying to hold it together.’

Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, offered his own reflections on Boseman and expressed thanks for their collaboration, despite how short-lived it was.