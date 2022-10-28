FIFA World Cup 2022: Gulf country opens application process for World Cup visas

Muscat: Authorities in Oman has opened the application process for World Cup visas to enter the country. FIFA World Cup will begin from November 20 in Qatar. Oman had earlier announced that football fans having Hayya card will be allowed to enter the country.

Only Hayya Card holders can avail of the free, multiple-entry visa, which will be valid for 60 days. The visa can be extended twice through the e-visa website. While in the country, visitors can change visas to another category as per the applicable rules. Hayya Card holders are allowed to be accompanied by first-degree relatives to stay in Oman.

How to apply for World Cup visa:

Visitors should apply to the e-visa website (evisa.rop.gov.om). Flight ticket details, photograph, passport copy, and confirmation of hotel reservation in Oman are required while making the application.