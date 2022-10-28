Hypermarket chain in UAE freezes prices for 200 items

Dubai: Major hypermarket chain in the UAE, Carrefour has decided to lock the prices of more than 200 everyday necessities until the end of the year. The decision was announced to help customers to face the rising costs of living.

Prices of pasta, rice, cooking oil, ground coffee, cupboard essentials, sweets and savoury snacks, spreads all frozen and sugar are freezed.

‘Understanding the economic concerns facing many families around the world, Carrefour remains committed to mitigating the effects of inflation through our various low-pricing strategies,’ said Christophe Orcet, head of commercial and operations of Carrefour at Majid Al Futtaim Retail.

Earlier this year, the UAE’s Ministry of Economy approved a new policy to keep the prices of more than 11,000 basic food items in check. As per the policy, suppliers will have to submit evidence to justify price increases of some of the most sought-after items, including fresh and dry milk, fresh chicken, eggs, bread, flour and mineral water among other things.

Other retailers, such as Lulu Group International and Al Maya Group, had also announced plans to limit the impact of global price hikes on the Emirates.