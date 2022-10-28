‘I was in love with Samantha’; Vijay Deverakonda reveals in Yashoda trailer!

Both on and off the screen, Samantha and Vijay Deverakonda have a particular relationship. The next movie Yashoda’s trailer and a special message for Samantha were both presented on October 27 by the Liger actor. When he first saw the actress on the big screen, he confessed in his caption that he fell in love with her. In Kushi, a movie that is rumoured to be romantic and directed by Shiva Nirvana, the two actors will be seen interacting on-screen.

VIJAY DEVERAKONDA FELL IN LOVE WITH SAMANTHA ;

Samantha’s upcoming film, Yashoda, is being directed by Hari and Harish. The movie will debut in theatres on November 11 in five different languages. Yashoda’s trailer was released on October 27 by Vijay Deverakonda. He wrote, ‘Was in love with her, when as a college kid I saw her on the big screen for the first time. Today I admire and adore her for everything she is. So very happy to share with you all @Samanthaprabhu2’s new film #YashodaTrailer. In theatres 11-11-2022 (sic)’.

Here’s the post:

Was in love with her, when as a college kid I saw her on the big screen for the first time. Today I admire and adore her for everything she is ?? So very happy to share with you all @Samanthaprabhu2's new film #YashodaTrailer ?? https://t.co/uT9gyBAj62 In theatres 11-11-2022 pic.twitter.com/KcYMnvj8sf — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) October 27, 2022

ABOUT YASHODA;

The science fiction action thriller Yashoda was created by Hari and Harish. In the movie, Samantha plays a surrogate mother who finds herself in a perilous circumstance. The supporting cast is made up of Unni Mukundan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, and Sampath Raj. Sridevi Movies is the film’s producer.