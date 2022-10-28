Indian Railways hikes platform ticket prices at 14 railway stations: Details

Lucknow; The Indian Railways has decided to increase the rate of platform ticket prices. Platform ticket prices will be hiked at 14 key stations under the Lucknow division. The national transporter hiked the rate to Rs 50 from Rs 30. The new rate will be in force till November 6.

Among the stations where the platform ticket prices have been hiked are Lucknow Junction (Jn), Varanasi Jn, Barabanki Jn, Ayodhya Cantt, Ayodhya, Akbarpur, Shahganj, Jaunpur Jn, Sultanpur Jn, Raebareli, Janghai, Bhadohi, Pratapgarh, and Unnao.

This is the second time in a month when Indian Railways increased the charges for the platform tickets. Earlier on October 2, the price of platform tickets was increased from Rs 20 to Rs 30 at several stations in the Lucknow Division.