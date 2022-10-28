Man dies in Chennai after falling into pit while sacrificing rooster

In a tragic incident, a 70-year-old man from Chennai’s Pallavaram died after he fell into a pit while attempting to catch a rooster he had brought as a sacrifice to ward off the evil eye.

A housewarming incident was planned for Friday, but Rajendran was asked to execute a ritual to ward off the evil eye on Thursday instead. As a result, the elderly man went to the newly built house at 4am on Thursday.

Unfortunately, Rajendran dropped the rooster when on the third level of the home, and as he chased after it to try to catch it, he fell into a pit that had been dug out to make room for a lift later on.

The owner of the house, T Lokesh, went looking for Rajendran, a daily-wage labourer, when he failed to return from the ritual. He was horrified to discover the man in the pit lying in a pool of blood.

It’s interesting to note that the rooster brought for the blood sacrifice stood beside Rajemdran unharmed. Rajendran was taken to the hospital in a hurry, but he was later declared dead. A ccording to police officers who arrived at the scene, Rajendran seemed to have slipped and fallen into the 20 ft pit that had been dug for a lift.