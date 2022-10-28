Over 30,000 tourists visited Taj Mahal during Diwali vacation giving a boost to Agra tourism

This year’s prolonged Diwali holidays were a blessing for Agra’s tourism sector, as over 30,000 people visited the famous Taj Mahal despite being pestered by swarms of monkeys.

Even while tickets were being offered online, tourists waited in long lines to purchase them at the famous landmark.

According to Vishal Sharma, secretary of the Agra Tourist Welfare Chamber, ‘the Taj Mahal has seen a significant increase in visitors over the last week owing to the Diwali holiday, but it is clear that the Taj does not have the required amenities for visitors. Without any shade, the long queues had to endure the heat of the sun for many hundred metres.

A Delhi visitor named Venugopal told in an interview that seeing the Taj today was similar to triumphing in a conflict, and that large crowds could also be observed at the Agra Fort.

Vinay Dutta, another visitor from Kolkata, claimed that there were insufficient facilities in the parking to manage large numbers of visitors and that they had to wait for several hours before getting on the golf cart to get to the Taj. To get to the Taj Mahal in time, hundreds of tourists had to travel several hundred metres in the glaring sun.