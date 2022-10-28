Rajasthan government given warning by NHRC on ‘auctioning of girls’ to resolve financial problems

In response to claims that girls are ‘being auctioned on stamp paper’ in six districts of the state and that refusing to do so leads to the ‘rape of their mothers to settle financial disputes on the diktats of caste panchayats,’ the NHRC on Thursday sent a notice to the Rajasthan government.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) issued a statement stating that it has taken suo motu attention of a media report. The Rajasthan chief secretary and director general of police (DGP) have been given four weeks to respond to the commission.

The NHRC cited a media report while stating that girls between the ages of eight and 18 are ‘auctioned to collect money’ if there is a dispute between the two parties, particularly one involving financial transactions and loans.

‘A media report said that after being auctioned, these girls are sent to UP, MP, Mumbai, Delhi and even foreign countries and subjected to physical abuse, torture and sexual assault in slavery. If true, the contents of the report amount to human rights violations,’ the NHRC said.

The commission has asked a thorough report on the subject from the chief secretary of Rajasthan, along with information on what steps have been taken, what steps have already been taken, and, if not, what steps have been proposed to be taken to prevent such incidents.