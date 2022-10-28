Role of Turkey in Pak ‘secret cyber-attack’ on India & US; Report

According to a Nordic Monitor study, Turkey surreptitiously helped Pakistan build a cyber-army to ‘influence public opinion’ that was covered by the bilateral agreement and used to attack India and the United States. In order to refute criticism of Pakistan’s leaders, it appears to have also sought internal political goals.

The proposal to establish such a unit was first raised in private conversations between the then-interior minister of state Shehryar Khan Afridi and the visiting Turkish interior minister Suleyman Soylu on December 17, 2018, according to the report released on October 24 (Monday). According to the report, the interior ministry in Islamabad held a senior-level discussion about the matter while keeping it a secret from the majority of the staff. It also stated that Imran Khan, the then-prime minister and interior minister, gave the proposal his approval the same day in a meeting with Soylu.

The first public admission of this covert operation was made by Soylu in an interview with a local Kahramanmaras TV station on October 13, 2022, therefore this is not the first time a report of this nature has surfaced. He did not specify which nation he was referring to when he said it was a five- or six-hour straight trip from Turkey, but he made it apparent it was Pakistan. According to the report, Soylu has distinguished himself from his predecessors by leading troll and bot armies on behalf of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in cyberspace.