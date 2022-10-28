Schools in several districts will remain closed October 30 and November 2

Chandigarh: Directorate of Information and Public Relations in Haryana announced that schools in several districts will remain closed on October 30 and November 2. School holidays are announced in view of the elections for the Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti. Schools in Bhiwani, Jhajjar, Jind, Kaithal, Mahendragarh, Nuh, Panchkula, Panipat and Yamunanagar will remain closed.

Apart from schools, educational institutions, offices, factories will be closed on these dates so that employees working in these institutions can caste their votes. The state government has also declared public holiday in educational institutions, government, offices, corporations in Adampur constituency from November 3 to 6 due to byelection to be held there.

The voting for Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti will be held on November 22, while voting for Sarpanch would be conducted on November 25. The election results for Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti will be announced on November 27.