UAE relaxes Covid-19 restrictions

Abu Dhabi: The Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee in Abu Dhabi has eased Covid-19 safety protocols at shopping malls and events. The authority instructed to stop the use of EDE and thermal scanners at commercial and tourist establishments and events. EDE scanners is a facial scanning technology used to detect virus infections. Thermal scanners detect high body temperature.

Meanwhile, the Green Pass on AlHosn app continues to be a requirement to enter most public places, including shopping malls in the emirate.

‘According to the instructions of Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee for Covid-19 pandemic, EDE and thermal scanning at commercial and tourist facilities, and events were cancelled. Instead, the Green Pass shall be applied,’ said a circular issued by the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development to establishments.

Last month, authorities eased Covid-19 protocols, including increasing the validity of green pass to 30 days, making masks optional in most of the public places and reducing the isolation period to 5 days. Also, passengers and crew of cruise ships entering Abu Dhabi have been exempted from showing green pass to visit tourist attractions and establishments. They can instead use cards or wristbands issued by cruise ships.