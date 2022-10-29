45 dead as capital city prepares for typhoon Nalgae in the Philippines

On Saturday, Manila and surrounding cities prepared for Tropical Storm Nalgae, which has already claimed the lives of 45 people, largely as a result of landslides in the southern regions of the Philippines.

The country of Southeast Asia’s disaster agency checked information from ground staff, including rescuers looking for 18 people who were reported missing, and decreased the death toll from 72 to 45.

According to the mayor’s office, residents of the capital’s coastline region were evacuated while all levels of education were put on hold.

Millions of people were anticipated to visit the city’s cemeteries over the long All Saints’ Day weekend, but Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna-Pangan ordered their closure on Saturday.

On Saturday, the tropical storm made multiple landfalls in the eastern Philippines. It has winds that can reach 130 kph (80 mph) in gusts and a maximum sustained wind speed of 95 kph (60 mph).

As Nalgae passes through the centre of the main island of Luzon and moves toward the South China Sea, the state weather agency issued its most recent bulletin, warning of widespread flooding and landslides due to heavy and occasionally torrential rains over the capital region and neighbouring provinces.

116 local and international flights to and from the main gateway in the Philippines have been cancelled by airlines. The coast guard reported that 107 vessels, as well as close to 7,500 passengers, drivers, and freight assisters, were stuck in ports.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. posted on Twitter that government organisations were distributing help and food packages to impacted families.