Air India Express introduces direct flight service to UAE from this Indian city: Details

Vijayawada: Low-budget air carrier based in India, Air India Express has announced ne direct flight service to the UAE. The airline will operate commercial flights to Sharjah from Vijayawada. The inaugural flight will take off on October 31.

‘We are happy to announce the debut international service of Air India Express between Vijayawada and Sharjah. After the pandemic’s two arduous years, the India-Gulf aviation sector has seen a smart recovery, bouncing back to almost pre-pandemic levels. For those travelling to the UAE, particularly to Dubai and the Northern Emirates, the direct service to Sharjah will be a huge benefit with a well-timed flight, said Aloke Singh, CEO, Air India Express.

The flight tickets are priced at Rs 13,669 for the Vijayawada-Sharjah sector and 399 UAE dirhams for the Sharjah-Vijayawada sector. Air India Express is the only airline that offers international services in and out of Vijayawada.