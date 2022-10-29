Amit Malviya files complaint against news website ‘The Wire’

Amit Malviya, a BJP leader and the head of the party’s IT unit, filed a criminal complaint against The Wire and its senior editors on Saturday for their subsequently retracted Meta reports. The Special Commissioner of Police, Crime at Police Headquarters in Delhi has received the complaint.

Days after threatening legal action against The Wire over stories alleging that he has special rights to remove content from Instagram, which is owned by Meta, the BJP leader filed the case.

Amit Malviya claims in his complaint that The Wire faked documents in an effort to defame and ruin his name. He also requested the police to file a FIR for ‘cheating, forgery, and reputation damage’ against The Wire’s founding editors Siddharth Varadarajan, Sidharth Bhatia, MK Venu, and Deputy Editor Jahnavi Sen.